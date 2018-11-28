Kate Middleton Has A New Favorite Hair Accessory — & It's Only $3

Equal parts girly, sophisticated, and just plain fun, not even a princess can resist a good hair bow.
Worn by the likes of Emma Stone and Margot Robbie, the enchanting hair accessory has at long last landed on the head of none other than Kate Middleton. And apparently, she's already in love, wearing a black velvet hair bow twice now in just one week as she makes royal visits across the United Kingdom.
Luckily for us, this hair accessory (which also popped up on the runways of Tory Burch and Marchesa this season) is the cheapest option for dressing up a holiday hairstyle — like, less than $3 at Jo-Ann Fabrics, cheap. Check out how Middleton styles hers, plus some of our recommendations if you also want to channel your inner Samantha Parkington, ahead.