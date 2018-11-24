She solved a problem like Maria, she’s taught children the best use for a spoonful of sugar, and now Julie Andrews will be lending her voice to...the new Aquaman movie? Yes, you read that correctly.
The iconic, beloved British actress will be voicing Karathen, “an undersea creature that holds the key to Arthur Curry’s quest to unique the Atlantean and surface worlds,” reports Entertainment Weekly.
As shocking as the casting decision sounds as a headline, fans are here for it. Once director James Wan confirmed the news on Twitter, fans were already embracing the unexpected comeback. Wan may have said it best when he tweeted, “The most powerful creature on Earth is a dame.”
The most powerful creature on Earth is a dame. https://t.co/7K3K32i0nv— James Wan (@creepypuppet) November 24, 2018
“When we found out Julie was interested and available and excited to do it, casting her was a no-brainer,” the film’s producer, Peter Safran, told EW. He went on to explain that her voice will be “somewhat digitally altered.” After all, a fish-like creature with magical powers that sounded exactly like Julie Andrews would be too unexpected.
“Mary Poppins returns! But not in her own movie,” one fan tweeted, referencing the remake of Mary Poppins starring Emily Blunt which is scheduled to come out the same weekend as Aquaman (a coincidence?). When offered, Andrews turned down the opportunity for a cameo in Mary Poppins Returns for fear of taking the spotlight off Blunt.
With the exception of Despicable Me 3 and Julie’s Greenroom, it’s been nearly a decade since Andrews appeared in a movie. Her comeback has been long overdue.
Aquaman hits theaters on December 21, but Amazon Prime members will be able to get tickets to advance screenings on December 15.
