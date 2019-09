Ellen Pompeo, Reigning Queen Of TV, Calls Out Publication For Lack Of Color

Pompeo recently made headlines for her sizable role in Grey's Anatomy, one of the most successful TV shows today. In 2o17, she signed a deal for three more seasons of the show — up to season 16 — that will also bring in up to $20 million per year. She became a producer on Grey's as well as an EP on the Grey's spinoff Station 19. Pompeo wields a lot of power in television right now, and she's not afraid to use it. She's also not afraid to be candid, as she has been in many interviews this year. ("I'm not fuckin' Julia Roberts," she told The Hollywood Reporter .)