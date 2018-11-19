The Incredible Story Of Frankie Muniz's Cat, Who Destroyed His Entire Home

Everyone bow down and accept Frankie Muniz's cat Jeri as your overlord because if you don't, she might flood your house. The actor and Dancing With The Stars guest revealed on Twitter that after being out of town for his uncle's funeral, he returned to most of his home was flooded and he thinks his cat is behind it.
"I arrived home from my uncle's funeral to find 4 of my 5 story brownstone home under 3 feet of water," he tweeted. "Everything I own, destroyed. Every wall, piece of artwork, personal photos, furniture ... All because my cat accidentally turned on a sink a few days ago while we were gone."
He added that he knows "this sounds ridiculous, but I swear it's true. You wouldn't believe the destruction."
"I'm devastated and exhausted from a tough week with the loss of my Uncle Skip, 45 hours of travel to and from France to walk in to find this disaster. I've cried more yesterday and today then my whole life combined. Forgive me for venting.. I just need some support," he wrote, going on to thank his fiancé Paige Price for her support.
It seems like these traumatic life events may have inspired him to make it official with Price, who announced their engagement on Monday.
When you’re a little girl, you dream of marrying the man of your dreams. You think of all these extravagant things from the way he asks you, to the dress you’re going to wear, to the music you’re going to dance to with your father. Sometimes, reality has a tendency to overstep your dreams and really surprise you. Francisco Muniz IV, you’re more than a dream to me. You teach me every day, you compliment me when I’m at my worst, and you push me past the edge but you’re there to pick me up when I start showing signs of falling. I love every piece of you, and I appreciate you more and more every single day. I truly cannot wait to be your wife ♥️ P.S. You’re officially the master of proposals. 143.
Okay, but what does Jeri think? After all, as Muniz has admitted, she pretty much runs the place:
