Amanda Knox Is Engaged — & The Proposal Was Straight Out Of A Sci-Fi Movie

Robinson throws open the door to the patio, revealing a blacklight “crash site” he had constructed outside. Knox now understands that Robinson is up to something, but she can’t figure out what it is; she keeps asking him, “What the fuck did you do?” and “Where did this light come from?” through adorable giggles. She walks towards a giant rock in the ground, covered in fake smoke from the dry ice, when Robinson pops the question — and even that has a special twist. The question comes in form of a tablet on top of the “meteorite,” with a long speech that reads like the Star Wars title crawl. Oh, and their cat, Mr. Screams, appears alongside the couple to watch the spectacle unfold.