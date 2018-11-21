To be clear: what Yung Miami said on the Breakfast Club was homophobic, especially given the circumstances. In August of this year, the rapper issued an apology for a 2013 tweet in which she insisted that she would “beat” her son if she ever observed any kind of “gay shit” in him. In a, she claims that she meant no offense, and that she loves all of her supporters, regardless of their sexuality. When co-host Charlamagne asked Yung Miami about these comments last week, she set about explaining herself. “That’s just like when your mama tells you, ‘If you break my table I’m gonna beat the shit out of you,’ That don’t mean she’s gonna beat the shit out of you, she’s just saying it.” Then, she doubled down on the point that she wouldn’t want her son to be gay. And, as if to absolve herself or counterbalance this comment, she threw in the fact that her late cousin and stylist are both gay.