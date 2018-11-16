Everything We Know About Fantastic Beasts 3

Wands at the ready! The Fantastic Beasts 3 premiere may be a bit down the road, but it's never too early to start preparing yourself for more wizarding world magic.
The Crimes of Grindelwald, aka Fantastic Beasts 2, only just hit theaters on November 16. But if you're planning to see it soon, you're going to want to know what happens next ASAP.
For a movie that's two years away, there's already surprising amount of information out there about Fantastic Beasts 3. We’ve rounded up plenty of tidbits to tide you over between seeing Fantastic Beasts 2 and when Fantastic Beasts 3 finally hits theaters.
Advertisement
The Release Date
The Setting
According to Entertainment Weekly, each of the five Fantastic Beasts movies will take place in a different city around the world.
Hypable reported in November that J.K. Rowling may have revealed the time period and setting for the next installment. When a fan tweeted to ask what her Twitter header picture was, Rowling responded, "It’s Rio da Janeiro [sic] in the 1930s."
Once she noticed that she spelled the city wrong she added, "Let’s just say I really ought to be able to spell Rio de Janeiro properly, given how many times I’ve written/typed it in the last few months."
According to Digital Spy, Rowling already confirmed on Twitter that the five Fantastic Beasts movies take place from 1926 to 1945, so a 1930s setting for the third movie makes sense.
The Cast
Several main characters are already slated to return, including Eddie Redmayne's Newt Scamander, who remains central in all the films, and Johnny Depp, who confirmed he'd be returning as Gellert Grindelwald for the third movie.
Jude Law, who plays Albus Dumbledore, told GamesRadar that he's already been told the title for the next film (he sadly didn't reveal it), so he'll likely be back as well. And Variety reported that The Flash filming was moved forward to accommodate star Ezra Miller's Fantastic Beasts 3 shooting schedule, which begins in July 2019.
Advertisement
Joining them will also be Katherine Waterston's Tina Goldstein, per JOE, as well as Jacob Kowalski and Theseus Scamander, played by Dan Fogler and Callum Turner, per the Gay Times. Alison Sudol's Queenie Goldstein has not yet been confirmed, but given that she's Tina's sister, she's a likely candidate for a return as well.
Rowling also wrote on Twitter that Jessica Williams' character, who's new to the franchise, won't be featured much in the second movie. But that her "true glory is revealed" in Fantastic Beasts 3.
Per The Hollywood Reporter, David Yates will again return to direct the third movie, as he has for the first two films.
The Plot
In June 2018, Variety reported that J.K. Rowling had begun writing the script for the third movie, but not much is known about the plot. However, given Depp's confirmed casting news, it's likely to follow up on the story from Fantastic Beasts 2, which introduces Grindelwald's quest for a pure-blood race of wizards, and Dumbledore and Newt Scamander's plan to stop him.
Advertisement