Does what happens in the hot tub, stay in the hot tub? Um, sure, but if your hot tub is in the Jersey Shore Family Reunion house, those shenanigans will definitely have an audience.
On Thursday, MTV released a clip for the night’s episode of Jersey Shore Family Reunion, which features Ronnie Ortiz-Magro having a late-night conversation with someone who is definitely not his "baby mama" and girlfriend Jen Harley.
The convo also happens to take place in the reunion show's hot tub, which makes it extra scandalous for Ronnie's roommates, who literally pop some popcorn to watch Ronnie "cheat" on his girlfriend with someone the house has nicknamed "Jewish Barbie."
For the record, Jewish Barbie's real name is Lindsay, and she's Angelina Pivarnick's visiting friend. She's also just talking to Ronnie in the hot tub, despite the roommates mutually agreeing that merely chatting is a no-no, given that Ronnie is already booed up.
While the housemates observe the hot tub action, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jennifer "JWoww" Farley get dragged into the mess when Jen texts the women wondering why she can't get in touch with Ronnie. Hmm, maybe it's because there's no service in that tub?
This isn't the first time that there was drama between Ronnie and Jen — in fact, it pales in comparison to some other stuff that has happened between the couple. During an April episode of Jersey Shore Family Reunion, Ronnie brought another woman home from a club, days before his then-pregnant girlfriend was set to visit him in Miami.
Then, in June, Jen was arrested for domestic battery in Las Vegas when she allegedly "dragged" Ronnie with her car.
Still, things were seemingly back on track for the couple. During an October episode of Jersey Shore Family Reunion, Ronnie explained the troubling car situation to his roommates.
"I got out of the car, she drove off, maybe — I think I grabbed onto the door and I fell. It was just a bunch of unfortunate events, bro," Ronnie explained, before adding: "We’re going to do some couples therapy... Seven hours of therapy a day. It’s like school and then you take the fucking final."
If Ronnie wants to ace that couple's therapy test, he may want to get out of the hot tub and cool down.
Check out the clip below:
Ronnie CLEARLY didn't learn his lesson from Miami. ? All new episode of #JSFamilyVacation TONIGHT at 8/7c on @mtv! pic.twitter.com/aVC17LptOx— Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) November 15, 2018
