This week, we must slow down in order to speed up. Last Friday, Mercury went retrograde for the third time this year. Have you secured your online accounts? On the bright side, we’re finally feeling those winter aesthetics, thanks to Venus doing direct late last week.
Get into an ambitious mood on Sunday morning when the moon moves from Pisces to Aries. On Monday, Mars and Jupiter square, lighting a fire under us and adding to that sense of momentum from the moon. On Tuesday night, the moon enters Taurus, reminding us to pace ourselves.
When Thursday arrives, allow yourself to relax when the moon spends all day void-of-course, not quite in Taurus and not quite in Gemini. Void of course moons are a time for stillness — if you try to do anything too grand or ambitious during one of these periods, your efforts may be wasted. Instead, spend this time recharging your emotional batteries. By Thursday night, the moon will move into communicative Gemini. Any ideas that you wanted to share earlier in the week will be better received on Friday and Saturday. You’ll feel inspired to speak on the 22nd when the sun makes his way into Sagittarius. Let your passions guide you!