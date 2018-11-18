This week, we must slow down in order to speed up. Last Friday, Mercury went retrograde for the third time this year. Have you secured your online accounts? On the bright side, we’re finally feeling those winter aesthetics, thanks to Venus going direct late last week.
Get into an ambitious mood on Sunday morning when the moon moves from Pisces to Aries. On Monday, Mars and Jupiter square, lighting a fire under us and adding to that sense of momentum from the moon. On Tuesday night, the moon enters Taurus, reminding us to pace ourselves.
When Thursday arrives, allow yourself to relax when the moon spends all day void-of-course, not quite in Taurus and not quite in Gemini. Void-of-course moons are a time for stillness — if you try to do anything too grand or ambitious during one of these periods, your efforts may be wasted. Instead, spend this time recharging your emotional batteries. By Thursday night, the moon will move into communicative Gemini. Any ideas that you wanted to share earlier in the week will be better received on Friday and Saturday. You’ll feel inspired to speak on the 22nd when the sun makes his way into Sagittarius. Let your passions guide you!
2. Make sure you're notified about new horoscopes by switching on event alerts! Apple/iOS: Switch on 'Events' notifications under 'Alerts' in 'Preferences'. Google: 'Add Notification' under 'Event Notifications' in R29 Horoscopes calendar settings. Is there a webcal/iCal feed I can use to subscribe directly? Yes! Here
I subscribed to the calendar on my iPhone but it isn’t showing up on my computer or tablet. How do I fix that? You will need to add an iCloud Calendar subscription. Use the webcal link mentioned above.
Can I subscribe if I use Outlook? Yes. Using the webcal link above, you can add the calendar to Outlook.com or an Outlook desktop client.