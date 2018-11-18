When Thursday arrives, allow yourself to relax when the moon spends all day void-of-course, not quite in Taurus and not quite in Gemini. Void-of-course moons are a time for stillness — if you try to do anything too grand or ambitious during one of these periods, your efforts may be wasted. Instead, spend this time recharging your emotional batteries. By Thursday night, the moon will move into communicative Gemini. Any ideas that you wanted to share earlier in the week will be better received on Friday and Saturday. You’ll feel inspired to speak on the 22nd when the sun makes his way into Sagittarius. Let your passions guide you!