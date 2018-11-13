Here's How To Get A Free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich This Week

Sometimes fast food can actually feel pretty slow. Think about it, if it's a super popular spot, you might have to wait around in line for who knows how long before you can even put in your order. Then, you've got to wait for your meal to be ready, all while mulling over the other things you could or even should be doing instead of standing around. Chick-fil-A announced today that it's putting the fast back in fast food thanks to a new partnership with DoorDash.
Starting today, Chick-fil-a has an option to be delivered right to your door or desk, nationwide. To have Chick-fil-a delivered, download the DoorDash app or go to DoorDash's official website. Then, look for Chick-fil-A in the list of local restaurants and place an order. There is a one major drawback: You must be within a 10-minute radius of a participating Chick-fil-A location to order. According to the official announcement of the partnership, this is to "maintain both DoorDash's commitment to high-quality service and Chick-fil-A's food quality."
Despite the bummer that some far-off Chick-fil-A fans will be left out of DoorDash delivery, there's still a lot to love about this partnership, including the fact that the two companies are treating customers to freebies this week. In celebration of the announcement, Chick-fil-A and DoorDash are giving away 200,000 free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwiches from now through Tuesday, November 20.
To get your hands on a free sandwich, you must place an order of at least $5 on DoorDash.com or through the DoorDash app and then use the promo code "CFADELIVERY." The free sandwiches will only be given away after 10:30 a.m. local time, and there's a limit to one per customer in participating cities. Is it worth traveling to a location that is less than 10 minutes away from a Chick-Fil-A for a free chicken sandwich? We'll leave that up to you.
