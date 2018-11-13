Tamera Mowry Shares Emotional Tribute To Her Niece, One Of The Thousand Oaks Victims

Adam Housley posted a matching photo of Aden and Alaina, with the caption, "He was so excited to give you these flowers and as today as we celebrate his 6th birthday he says you are in his heart Alaina. We miss you so..but I know you are here and you are with him. Please be his guardian angel and Arian’s. Happy birthday Aden, as sad as we are, we are so blessed you have a heart like your cousin and we know you will carry her spirit for the rest of your life and make this world a better place."