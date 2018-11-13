Tamera Mowry Shares Emotional Tribute To Her Niece, One Of The Thousand Oaks Victims

In the wake of the shooting in Thousand Oaks, California, twelve victims were confirmed dead and more injured after a gunman opened-fire in a bar. Actress Tamera Mowry's niece, college student Alaina Housley, was one of the patrons of the bar that evening, and was revealed to be one of the victims after Mowry and husband Adam Housley were searching for details of her condition on Twitter. The couple confirmed her death in a statement, and Monday night posted their own tributes to the late family member.
In the caption of an Instagram post celebrating Alaina Housley's cousin's birthday, Mowry wrote, "Happy 6th birthday Aden! Alaina was excited to come to your birthday party. But as you said buddy, 'She lives in your heart now.' We love you."
Adam Housley posted a matching photo of Aden and Alaina, with the caption, "He was so excited to give you these flowers and as today as we celebrate his 6th birthday he says you are in his heart Alaina. We miss you so..but I know you are here and you are with him. Please be his guardian angel and Arian’s. Happy birthday Aden, as sad as we are, we are so blessed you have a heart like your cousin and we know you will carry her spirit for the rest of your life and make this world a better place."
Police identified the gunman responsible for the shooting as Ian David Long, a 28-year-old former Marine who is believed to have died by suicide after the attack.
"Our hearts are broken,” reads the statement released by Mowry and Housley after Alaina's death was confirmed. "Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time."
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
