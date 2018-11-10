Teddy Geiger Announces Her Engagement To Emily Hampshire

Summer engagement season may be over, but fall proposals are in full swing and major congrats are in order for Teddy Geiger. The singer recently announced that she’s engaged to Schitt's Creek actress Emily Hampshire.
"I love this woman so much she treats me like a lil princess and makes me laugh harder than anyone,” Geiger wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. “I am so fucking happy to wake up next to her every morning and fall asleep next to her every night and take care of our lil B.B. stumbs together. Which is why…”
Geiger continued sharing the sweet news in a second post: “Which is why … When she asked me if I wanted to spend the rest of our lives together I said … YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES INFINITE YES I love u @emilyhampshire.” Later, Hampshire shared a slideshow of her own and added that she feels like “the luckiest girl in the world.”
Geiger, who has penned hits for Shawn Mendes and One Direction, announced she was transitioning last October. Following the announcement, she made her first public appearance at the 2018 BMI Pop Awards in May and has since opened up about the struggle to embrace her identity from an early age.
“I can remember back to being five and looking in the mirror, feeling like a girl and wanting that,” Geiger told The New York Times in July. “But growing up in Rochester, there were limited resources. I’d never met a trans person before.” Now, Geiger said she feels “more open” about everything, and because she’s willing to talk about everything “people are then more open with me.”
The couple’s engagement news comes just a few months after they publicly confirmed they were dating, but they seem happier than ever.
