While we’re on the subject of men getting away with reprehensible behavior, it would be remiss of me not to ask about the #MeToo moement. Mulligan says that since the Weinstein pyre was set alight, she has seen concrete change in her industry . She cites the example of London's Royal Court Theatre, which now, for the first time, has a code of conduct, "Essentially a 3/4 page document about what is expected and what is unacceptable. You read it and sign it. I’ve never in my career worked anywhere that’s had anything like that. So every time you do a play there, the first day of rehearsal, that’s what you’ll do. I feel like those kind of changes are being taken on in other parts of the industry. In fact, someone was just talking about the sex scene choreographer that is now working on HBO shows to come in and make sure everyone feels safe doing sex scenes. These have to be things that we carry forward."