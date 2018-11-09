Busy Philipps Called Noah Centineo Out For Ghosting

Are we surprised to learn that Noah Centineo has ghosted someone? Busy Philipps hilariously confirmed that fact last night on The Late Late Show when she called out the Netflix heartthrob for ghosting one of her writers on her talk show Busy Tonight.
It all went down when host James Corden brought up Centineo's recent crowning as People's Sexiest Rising Star
"It says that you are currently single," Corden asked as he looked at the magazine . "Is this true?"
After Centineo confirmed his availability to a chorus of cheers from the audience, Corden asked Philipps if she knew anyone that Centineo could be paired up with. In fact, Philipps revealed, she did — but Centineo had already ghosted them.
"He was kind of chatting with a friend of mine but then he ghosted her," Philipps said.
"Oh no!" Corden cried. "Are you serious?"
"Do you know this?" Philipps asked Centineo, who did not know this. "One of my writers," she clarified, prompting Centineo to let out a small scream.
Corden joked that they had brought in the woman in question that night, and Centineo was ready to great her with an arm outstretched like a true gentleman (or, you know, as true as a gentleman can get after ghosting).
Unfortunately, this perfect exchange isn't on YouTube, but Daily Mail has the clip. Don't worry, though, this video did make the cut:
