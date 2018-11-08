Anyway, Mallory’s trip to the past is unsuccessful. She simply isn’t ready to enact magic of that magnitude. And Cordelia posits that the only way for Mallory to actualize her full potential and defeat Michael is to kill herself. Remember: a new Supreme only comes into power when her predecessor dies. This self-sacrifice will also prove that Cordelia isn’t like her late mother Fiona (Jessica Lange), but that’s a personal crisis that none of us have time for right now. Thankfully, Myrtle is a voice of reason and more than comfortable telling Cordelia not to be so dramatic just yet. If they can simply bide some time for Mallory’s powers to grow, they’ll stand a chance against Michael and keep Cordelia alive. They return to the warlock school — which will later be the site of Outpost 3 — but every last one of the men, including our dear Behold (Billy Porter) and the recently resurrected John Henry (Cheyenne Jackson), are dead. Their remains have been placed in the shape of a pentagram.