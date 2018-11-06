Cooper’s A Star Is Born, with Lady Gaga as the titular character, is the fourth remake of the original 1937 film. (A 2013 Bollywood version is the most recent.) The suicide in A Star Is Born is a plot point carried over fromIn the original, a fading actor Norman Maine (the “Jackson” of the story) ends his own life by swimming out to sea and drowning. All subsequent versions of the movie feature this character dying by suicide, save for the 1976 version, in which the character dies ambiguously in a car accident caused by reckless driving.