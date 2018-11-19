Need A New Laptop? Here Are The Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals

Yes, we all look forward to Black Friday and Cyber Monday for all of our holiday shopping needs. But as everyone knows, some of the best deals to be had are on big tech purchases. Planning our laptop upgrades around the biggest shopping days of the year has become a holiday tradition of its own.
No Thanksgiving-induced food coma can keep us away from potentially getting a laptop for hundreds less. We've compiled a list of great deals on laptops at a range of prices to get you started. Whether you're just browsing, or have a specific model in mind, make sure to compare prices. Nothing is worse than knowing you could have saved a bit more. And remember, sometimes retailers will price match — so knowledge is power.
Click through to see some of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday laptop deals to shop after the holiday.