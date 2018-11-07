A lot has changed in the last two years since Donald Trump was elected president. And, if we've learned anything from the 2016 elections, it's to hope for the best, but also prepare for the worst (and to listen to Black women — but I digress).
In the months leading up to the 2018 midterms, it was clear that this election was poised to have a record turnout. It's also notable because there are an unprecedented number of women and LGBTQ candidates on the ballot. No matter how you look at it, it certainly seems that much of the country is tired of the way things have been run in the last two years — and, honestly, longer — and want things to change.
And yet, despite a considerable amount of optimism, there is also a lot at stake, from control of the House, to the future of healthcare, to abortion rights, LGBTQ rights, and beyond. The results of the election aren't just about the candidates — the humanity of many Americans literally hangs in the balance.
Ultimately, the power lies in the hands of the electorate, and notwithstanding some concerning instances of voter suppression, hopefully if you're reading this, you exercised your civic duty and made it out to the polls.
But now, as the polling stations across the country come to a close, it's time to wait. And while there is hope that the election results will be positive and usher in a new era of progress, we have to be realistic: There is a chance that the results will be disappointing. Still, no matter how heartbroken you are, you're most likely still going to have to get up and go to work tomorrow.
So, no matter how you're feeling about what's to come, read on for a list of tips to get you through the day after the election when you have to be at work, even though the last thing you want to focus on is spreadsheets.