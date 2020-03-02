Light-Therapy Alarms For Peaceful Morning Wake Ups

A minor pain point during one of our favorite changes in season, winter to spring, is Daylight Savings. What we ultimately gain in extra sunshine, we initially lose in an hour of extra snooze-time — which can domino effect into the ensuing workweek. So, to help us stay on top of our sleep schedules (especially for those of us who live in tiny dark apartments), we'll be turning
to on a little something called the light therapy alarm clock.
Also called wake-up lights and dawn or sunrise-simulators, these savvy devices work by using a gradually brightening light (instead of or in conjunction with sound) to simulate sunlight for a more natural waking process. Not only useful for combatting S.A.D., these luminous gadgets also serve as crafty solutions for sunshine-starved spaces where natural light is scarce year-round.
Ahead, the top-rated and sleekest options out there to invest in now pre-Daylight Savings skip. Scroll on to shop the bright home good that will rise and shine on schedule when you (and real sunlight) can't quite get it together.
