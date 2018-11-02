25 Under-$5 Grocery Buys Straight From Ina Garten's Pantry

In her newest cookbook, Ina Garten teaches her readers to "cook like a pro," which may sound intimidating, but her instructions and ingredients are still as approachable as ever. Recently, Bon Appétit shared a photo of the inside of Garten's home studio kitchen pantry, and while you might expect her to stock only the most gourmet products, she actually has quite a few affordable staples.
The fact that the Barefoot Contessa is a self-taught home cook shows through not just in her cookbooks, it's also apparent when you peek into her pantry. It's filled with items many of us routinely pick up at the store. Recognizable brands like Heinz, Goya, Barilla, Crisco, Skippy, and Toll House take up room on Garten's shelves.
Of course, the 11-time cookbook author does have plenty of high-end products — some of them even look like they were purchased on one of her many trips to Paris. However, there are still a significant number of inexpensive items we either already use or can easily go grab. In fact, Garten has at least 25 products in her pantry that cost less than $5. Take a look ahead to see exactly what they are so you can stock your pantry just like Ina without spending your whole paycheck.