Beck’s best gal pals Annika (Kathryn Gallagher) and Lynn (Nicole Kang) remind Beck that Joe is actually good for her and to stop self-sabotaging. Beck (being an insecure millennial with access to the internet) does not listen to them, and goes on her own, Joe-like spiral into Candace’s online life. She soon puts pieces together that are quite unsettling. Candace’s brother (now dead) was convinced Joe killed Candace. Her Instagram has not been updated in a year, which is weird for someone who is supposedly traipsing around Rome. And, most damning, everyone is convinced she cheated on Joe with her music rep, who, as we know, is mysteriously dead, too.