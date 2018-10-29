When we pick up with our hopeless romantic/serial killer, Joe is still seeing Dr. Nicky (John Stamos)... and someone else. Though the psychologist thinks Karen is really “Brad” — the man his patient “Paul” is seeing following his breakup from “Ronaldo” — Joe and Karen have made quite the nice little relationship. It might not be an “everythingship,” which is the word that Joe and Beck used to describe their own romance once upon a time, but it is definitely nice. Which, in the context of the dark romantic comedy that is You, means boring as hell.