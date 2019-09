One redditor has an apt guess for the actual location of Hugh's Red Room. Studying the house's floor plans, Hugh concludes that the basement mold originates from a leak on the third floor. "I can’t think of a water source that explains it spreading like this,” Hugh tells Olivia. Hugh can't identify the water source because he hasn't seen it — until the Red Room is opened at the end of their stay in Hill House, no one really has. Obviously, the source of the mold must be the Red Room itself. "I've checked everywhere except one room," Hugh tells the inspector (who happens to be played by Bachelor producer Elan Gale ). The "one room" Hugh references is the Red Room, which also happens to be covered in mold.