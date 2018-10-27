Ina Garten Revealed What She Would Serve Trump For Dinner & It’s A Grade-A Roast

It looks like Taylor Swift isn't the only one speaking up about politics ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. Following Swift’s lead, the Barefoot Contessa just got overtly political for the first time. At an event to promote her new cookbook, Ina Garten said she would happily serve President Donald Trump at a dinner party — with a subpoena. (Though some might call it a grade-A roast.)
At the event, Garten was asked to play a game in which interviewer Frank Bruni listed a politician and Garten had to say what she would serve them at a dinner party.
Eater reports that Garten said she would serve Elizabeth Warren “lobster macaroni and cheese,” Beto O’Rourke “pulled pork shoulder with maple beans, cornbread, and a kale salad,” and Joe Biden “something fun, like a lobster and clambake.”
Then, she was asked what she might serve Trump. Garten paused, then said, simply, “A subpoena.” (According to BuzzFeed, she then laughed for “a solid 10 seconds.”)
Garten’s statement was notable not only because it’s a truly solid burn, but also because, much like her friend Swift, the Food Network star has previously been reluctant to discuss politics.
“I don’t know if people know what my political beliefs are or not, but I just think it’s kind of like people’s diets: You worry about your diet and I’ll worry about mine,” she said in an interview with HuffPost last week. “That’s how I feel about politics.”
But, clearly, Garten (understandably) couldn’t resist getting in one perfect dig against Trump when given the opportunity. So, Barefoot Contessa, welcome to the resistance. As she might say, if you can’t get your subpoena directly from the court, store-bought is fine.
