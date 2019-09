Jessica Williams, Budding Rom Com Darling, Cast In New Hulu Rom-Com

Jessica Williams, erstwhile Daily Show host and budding rom-com star, has just been cast in Hulu's remake of Four Weddings and a Funeral. Hulu announced today the main cast of the show, a reboot helmed by comedian Mindy Kaling. In the lead role will be Williams, playing Jess, a political upstart who ditches her professional life to attend, well, those four weddings and that one funeral. Per the release, Jess leaves her professional job (as communications director for a senatorial campaign) after her college roommate invites her to a wedding overseas. This is the role that Andie McDowell played in the 1994 movie — McDowell was Carrie, an American who kept encountering Hugh Grant's character at various weddings and funerals. (To be clear, there were four weddings and one funeral.)