Here's Where To Get Free Chocolate On National Chocolate Day

This holiday, which honors one of the most beloved treats around, will be observed by many different candy brands, bakeries, and chocolatiers around the country. That means, there will be plenty of deals and freebies. Plus, since Halloween, another day when chocolate flows freely, falls so soon after, there are even more sweet specials to take advantage of. Take a look below to see where you can celebrate National Chocolate Day this weekend.
Ethel M Chocolates:
On October 28, this Las Vegas-based chocolatier will offer visitors to its flagship store a complimentary chocolate tasting experience. The free fifteen-minute tasting will be given on a first come, first serve basis in their factory store and will run every half hour, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. After the experience, guests will receive 20% off any in-store purchases. Online shoppers will also get a treat this National Chocolate Day. Those who place online orders of $25 or more on Sunday will receive the 16-piece Classic Collection for free when they enter the promo code "NATCHOC" at checkout.
Fannie May:
This Chicago-based chocolate shop will be offering 20% off all online orders and in-store purchases on Sunday, October 28 in celebration of the holiday.
Godiva:
In honor of National Chocolate Day, Godiva is offering free a sampler of its new G Cube Collection to customers who place orders of $25 or more online. The gourmet chocolate brand will also be giving out free chocolate case pieces to customers who make in-store purchases.
Hershey's Store:
Though this deal is being run in honor of Halloween and not National Chocolate Day, it still offers savings on chocolate. Now through Halloween, limited edition glow in the dark packages of Hershey's Chocolate Bars, KitKats, and Reese's are 40% off online with the promo code "GLOW40."
Joyfuls:
This National Chocolate Day, you can enter to win six free bags of Joyful Chocolate Treats by following @joyfulstreats on Instagram. Once you've followed the account, like the celebratory photo it shares on Sunday morning and tag three fellow #chocolatelovers. You can enter as many times as you'd like before the contest ends on October 30 at 12 a.m. EST.
Lindt:
Lindt is observing National Chocolate Week by offering 25% off all bulk and case orders placed online by Sunday.
Mrs. Fields':
Now through the end of the month, customers can get 15% off sitewide with the promo code "COOKIE15." That means you can celebrate chocolate day with iconic chocolate chip cookies at a discount.
My M&M's:
With Halloween just around the corner, this site where fans can order personalized M&M's is offering 15% off bulk candy orders when customers us the promo code "FRANKENDEAL" at checkout.
Prana:
Now through October 28, customers can get Prana's organic chocolate barks for 50% off when they're ordered online.
Simply Chocolate:
Get 10% off and free shipping on Simply Chocolate orders now in honor of National Chocolate Day. Simply use the promo code "SCGIFT" at checkout.
