The Barron County Sheriff’s Office is expanding the search for Jayme Closs, the missing Wisconsin 13-year-old who vanished from her home on October 15. Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald has asked for 2,000 volunteers to join the search effort — Barron has a population of about 3,300 people. The request for additional volunteers will allow law enforcement to conduct an expanded ground search covering a larger area.
Investigators have received more than 1,300 tips in the week since Closs went missing. While some of those have been investigated and closed, others led law enforcement to widen the ground search.
In addition to requesting more volunteers, the Sheriff’s department also released photos of two “vehicles of interest” captured on surveillance footage near the Closs home. They are a red or orange 2008-2014 Dodge Challenger and what is likely a a black 2006-2010 Ford Edge or a black 2004-2010 Acura MDX.
Closs has been missing since authorities responded to a mysterious 911 call made from her house. When they arrived they found her parents, James and Denise Closs shot to death. The front door had been kicked in. Law enforcement has ruled out Closs as a suspect and she’s been added to the FBI’s list of top kidnapping and missing persons’ cases.
