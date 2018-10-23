Galveston Isn't A Typical Love Story — & That's Why Mélanie Laurent Decided To Direct It

“It was a big storm, kind of like the subject of the movie. Suddenly, I had all these new rules and a different way to make a movie. The result is the same — making a movie and telling a story — but how you’re making it is so different. I had a few days instead of two months in France to prep the movie. That was my first shock. Then I had 25 days of shooting, which is crazy for a French director, and you’re working 12 hours a day instead of eight. Of course, it was hard in other ways, because I’m not fluent. When you’re very tired after a big day, you don’t know how to explain what you have in mind. I’m a very precise director, and sometimes I was feeling so frustrated because I didn’t have the right vocabulary. But I had fun. I had the best actors on set, and they were always on my side. I felt very protected.”