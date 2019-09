Netflix Just Canceled Another Marvel Show, But Not For The Reason You Think

But we’re inclined to believe this source after that awful season 2 ending. Our own Ariana Romero wrote that the Luke Cage story arc was way too long, which left a lot of filler moments between the action. And Luke’s (Mike Colter) turn towards gray morality gave us little reason to root for him, even with a backdrop as splendid as Harlem, with references to Biggie Smalls, Blaxploitation , and beloved local foods.