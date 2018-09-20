Oscar winner Brie Larson as Captain Marvel marks the first time that a superheroine will lead a Marvel movie, and if the new trailer is any indication, she'll succeed in saving the universe — and possibly all those fallen Avengers from Infinity War. Now, some more good news for fans eager to see more women representation in the Marvel universe: A new show dedicated exclusively to women who save the world is headed our way.
According to Deadline, Wonder Woman writer Allan Heinberg will bring a collection of Marvel's lesser-known women superheroes to the small screen. The untitled new series has already received a production commitment at ABC, the same network which currently houses Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., a television series starring the MCU's Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), which is expected to end after its sixth season.
This is a big deal, especially considering that Wonder Woman made a huge splash at the box office for Marvel's rival in the superhero sphere, DC. Women, of course, are not a "trend," but roughly half the population — and they deserve nuanced portrayals and stories of heroic feats just as much as the boys do.
The news of this ABC series also comes after it was reported by Variety that a new series about Avenger Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) would debut on a soon-to-be-launched Disney streaming service.
While this series is not set in stone just yet (though that production commitment does mean we'll likely see it eventually), having an entire crew of powerful women to root for on TV is certainly exciting. Until then, we'll be catching up on Jessica Jones on Netflix.
