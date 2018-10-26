Shelby: "We come from Hawaii and there is a music scene there, but it’s very small. We got to the point where we felt we had done everything that we could do there. We knew that we had to move to a bigger city to really make it in music. All of the sudden, in just a few months we were in Los Angeles. There was one point where we were driving home together as a family, a week or two after we moved, and my mom started laughing out of nowhere. She was like, “I can’t believe we just up and moved to Los Angeles.” We were all laughing, because it was funny but it was so crazy. It was that step that felt like it was meant to be."