Josephina Is A Dope Girl, Even On Her Worst Days

This nicely applies to Josephina's own career, which she's pursued despite a few roadblocks — the first one being her own insecurity. She didn't want to post on Vine, but she did. Then, she moved to Los Angeles. "I didn't really know LA was really the place for music," she confesses. "I didn't know it like that. I'd never thought in my mind, Oh, I'm gonna move to LA and do this whole thing." At her first songwriting session, she says, she almost let her co-producers take the reins entirely. "They were like, 'Okay, we should write this Taylor Swift-y kinda song. Talk about his blue eyes, blah blah blah.' And I was going along with it, [but] two lines in, I was like, can you change it up?" She walked out of that session astounded that she could actually write pop songs on her own.