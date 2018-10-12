After Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tied the knot this morning, and the world got to ooh and aah at her dress, her guests, and the cuteness of Prince George and Princess Charlotte, we got the reveal we'd really been waiting for: the royal wedding cake! Like Meghan Markle before her, the princess chose to do a clever, beautiful mix of traditional and modern. And it sounds delicious.
The five-tier, red velvet and chocolate cake had white frosting embellished with gold details (including the initials E and J). Ivy, flowers, berries and fall-colored leaves made it a gorgeous symbol of fall — much in the same way Meghan and Harry's lemon elderflower cake was all spring.
"Even the flavor, I think, has got an autumn feel to it," West London-based cake designer Sophie Cabot said in a Youtube video released by the royal family on Thursday.
The Couple asked London-based cake designer Sophie Cabot to make their wedding cake. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/RoEhoF9xtw— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 12, 2018
As she was beginning to mix 53 packs of butter, 400 eggs, 44 lbs of sugar, and 33 lbs of organic, self-rising flour (according to People), she described what made this cake unique.
"The cake is a five-tiered cake, but it's varied in different heights, so it's modern but it's also traditional," Cabot explained. "Ivy is something that Princess Eugenie is very connected with, and it's a lovely thing to draw on and to include."
As she was baking, Cabot admitted she had never before done something of this size — enough to feed 850 guests.
"I'm used to baking on a much smaller scale, so it's a challenge," she said.
A challenge she clearly met, since by now, her creation is probably already sliced up and consumed at Windsor Castle.
