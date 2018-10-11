The trick of How Far Is Tattoo Far? is how the tattoo-getting is planned: the individual members of each pair decides what ink the other person will receive. So, each person in charge of the size, design, and placement of their loved one’s ink, and vice versa. That means everyone involved is getting a permanent tattoo on their body — and it’s completely up to someone else. To make sure all are surprised by the end result, “clients,” as Polizzi and Tortorella refer to their contestants, wear black-out goggles that completely cover their eyes.