The panic-inducing moment in question popped up in the middle of “Big Little Liza,” directed by Younger star Miriam Shor, as Josh gets into his Drake-like feelings over whether or not he should give up his tattoo parlor, the very creatively named Inkburg. Liza says no, but Josh says yes, because his options are either letting go of the shop or agreeing to a whopping 10-year lease. That kind of commitment is difficult and scary, especially for Josh, whose green card marriage has already imploded. In Josh’s opinion, nothing is keeping him in New York City — so why not give himself an escape hatch? Considering the fact that NYC is one of the most expensive American cities to live in , and hipsters everywhere need tattoos, Josh’s boozed-up argument actually makes a lot of sense.