Oh, Cheesus: Millennials Are Being Blamed For Killing Off American Cheese

As tempting as it apparently is to blame us, we see no facts backing up the claim that it's millennials who are to blame for the death of American cheese . It seems more likely that everyone — including Boomers and Gen-Xers, and almost certainly the finicky, organic-raised children of Gen Z — is done with the product. And to be clear, we are just talking about the super-processed version here, because cheddar by the block (instead of the barrels used to make Kraft, etc.) is doing just fine. Perhaps the real culprit is American cheese itself, for being so darn bland and full of weird chemicals. Someone showed the people of America what real cheese tastes like, and now we (understandably!) want that on our burgers and sandwiches.