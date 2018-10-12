Warning: This post contains spoilers for the show Light as a Feather.
What's the message of Light as a Feather, a riveting Hulu Original that drops in its entirety on October 12? Is it, "Don't befriend the new girl?" How about, "Don't play games in graveyards?" Those work — but if we're aiming for accuracy, the show's real takeaway is: "Don't make plans if you're planning to start Light as a Feather, because you won't be able to look away for five hours."
Light as a Feather is like Final Destination mixed with Pretty Little Liars and a dash of demonology. At the start of the show, four high school girls gather for their Halloween tradition of drinking in a graveyard. This time, they're joined by newcomer Violet (Haley Ramm), who persuades the girls to play a game of "Light as a Feather, Stiff as a Board." Before the girls join together to magically "lift" the girl lying down, Violet gives each of them a deadpan prediction of how she will die.
The extra disconcerting part? Violet's predictions start coming true. Here's how each of the characters under Violet's curse are predicted to die — and whether her predictions actually come true.