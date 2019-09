Light as a Feather is like Final Destination mixed with Pretty Little Liars and a dash of demonology . At the start of the show, four high school girls gather for their Halloween tradition of drinking in a graveyard. This time, they're joined by newcomer Violet (Haley Ramm), who persuades the girls to play a game o f "Light as a Feather, Stiff as a Board." Before the girls join together to magically "lift" the girl lying down, Violet gives each of them a deadpan prediction of how she will die.