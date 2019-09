There's no show more perfect for Halloween than Netflix's upcoming Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina , which will arrive on Netflix October 26. In fact, the town of Greendale, where Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) and her friends run wild, embodies the holiday year-round. That makes the show's cast of creepy characters the perfect inspiration for this year's group costume. Or, just pick your favorite character and head out solo — you're a powerful witch who can get spooky all by herself.