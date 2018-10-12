National Dessert Day Is Upon Us, So Here’s Where To Get Free Or Cheap Treats

How silly of us for thinking we had to wait until Halloween and Thanksgiving to celebrate all things sweet (no one thought that). We've got National Dessert Day coming up first, on October 14, the day when we all gather around counters and tables and pantry cabinets to treat our taste buds to chocolates, ice cream, cakes, pies, candies, and more. Though, not before sharing pics with the hashtag #NationalDessertDay to keep the tradition going strong, as our ancestors before us.
Holiday skepticism aside, this day is slightly unlike all the others because lots of places want to lure you into their real and virtual establishments with discounts and freebies. How is this not your favorite holiday? Here are some of the National Dessert Day discounts we know about so far:
Godiva is offering 15% off its Patisserie Dessert Truffle Flights ($17), which include six truffles (Chocolate Lava Cake, Strawberry Crème Tarte, Tiramisu, Black Forest Cake, Crème Brulee, and Vanilla Dulce de Leche), in stores and online.
Shari's Berries will give you a little fruit with that chocolate, as in chocolate-dipped strawberries for 25% off.
Coco's Bakery, a West Coast chain, has a Pie Sale going through October, with all kinds of favorites going for $9.99 and $10.99.
Cinnabon wants your loyalty so much, you'll get a free Minibon for signing up for its Club Cinnabon. That's not exactly related to National Dessert Day, but this is as good an excuse as any.
The same goes for the loyalty programs at Cold Stone Creamery, Krispy Kreme, Marble Slab Creamery, TGIFriday's and Yogurtland — free treats at any one of those in exchange for your email address.
Dairy Queen wants you to download their app to get a free small Blizzard. Do the same for a free scoop at Baskin Robbins.
The Sprinkles at this mall in Plano, Texas, is having a buy three cupcakes, get one free sale on National Dessert Day — maybe the Sprinkles by you is offering the same? Check it out and get back to us.
Outback Steakhouse is getting whacky and celebrating National Caramel Month instead of National Dessert Day, so you can indulge in a salted caramel cookie skillet for $5.49.
JellyBelly is more in the Halloween spirit, so you can get 15% off anything at checkout with the code Spooky18.
