I've said it before and I'll say it again: I would not fuck the pizza in Set It Up . Despite protagonists Harper (Zoey Deutch) and Charlie's (Glen Powell) insistence that the pizza they picked up after tipsily exiting a party is the most delicious-looking meal to the point that they would have intercourse with it, it leaves significant room for improvement. However, that doesn't mean you can't channel the spirit of the pivotal plot device this Halloween and pay homage to the first of Netflix's slew of successful rom-coms