Lawyer and former Bachelor contestant Cristy Caserta has died at age 38.
Caserta collapsed during a training class at a school in Sunrise, Florida. “She fell forward at her desk,” said Officer Fernandez of the Sunrise Police Department. Her spilled coffee alerted her classmates, who called 911.
Emergency responders performed CPR and she was subsequently transported to the hospital. She was pronounced dead at 8:59 a.m. on Thursday morning, according to the Sunrise Police Department.
The cause of death is thought to have been a seizure, though it has not yet been confirmed.
Friends and fellow contestants have been expressing their condolences on social media. “You were the nicest sweetest person I have ever had the pleasure of being friends with.” wrote fellow Bachelor contestant Michele Leavy on Twitter.
Caserta was on the 15th season of the show in 2011, where she dated Bachelor Brad Womack.
