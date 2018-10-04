In a recent GQ profile, Johnny Depp addressed the accusations of domestic violence made against him by ex-wife Amber Heard, once again denying her claim that she was assaulted during an argument at their LA apartment (the case was later settled in 2016). Depp told the outlet, which many later accused of being too sympathetic to the actor, "The thing that hurt me is being presented as something that you’re really as far away from as you could possibly get, you know? To harm someone you love? As a kind of bully? No, it didn’t, it couldn’t even sound like me. So, initially, I just kept my mouth shut, you know?"
Back in 2016, he addressed the accusation in a joint statement with Heard following the settlement, saying “Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love. There was never an intent of physical or emotional harm. Neither party has made false accusations for financial gains.”
Now that he's talking more freely, though, Heard's lawyer is firing back.
In a statement to Page Six, Heard's legal team condemned GQ for publishing the profile without speaking to witnesses of the alleged abuse, and accused Depp of "continuing his psychological abuse of Ms. Heard."
“It is outrageous that GQ never spoke to any of the multiple witnesses to Mr. Depp’s physical abuse of Ms. Heard prior to publishing its article. If GQ had done even a basic investigation into Mr. Depp’s claims, it would have quickly realized that his statements are entirely untrue," the response begins. "Mr. Depp has blatantly disregarded the parties’ confidentiality agreement and yet has refused to allow Ms. Heard to respond to his baseless allegations, despite repeated requests that she be allowed to do so. Mr. Depp is shamefully continuing his psychological abuse of Ms. Heard, who has attempted to put a very painful part of her life firmly in her past. One need only look at the physical evidence to draw the proper conclusion.”
In response, Depp's lawyer told Refinery29 in a statement that Depp was "simply defending himself against Ms. Heard’s lingering false abuse accusations." The statement also said that Depp himself is a victim of violent abuse, and that "in UK court proceedings next month, we will be submitting clear evidence of the violence committed serially against him by Ms. Heard and the serious injuries that he suffered. We will also submit overwhelming evidence that Ms. Heard faked the abuse allegations against Mr. Depp."
In addition, Depp's lawyer accused Heard of violating the confidentiality agreement first.
