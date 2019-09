In a recent GQ profile , Johnny Depp addressed the accusations of domestic violence made against him by ex-wife Amber Heard, once again denying her claim that she was assaulted during an argument at their LA apartment (the case was later settled in 2016). Depp told the outlet, which many later accused of being too sympathetic to the actor, "The thing that hurt me is being presented as something that you’re really as far away from as you could possibly get, you know? To harm someone you love? As a kind of bully? No, it didn’t, it couldn’t even sound like me. So, initially, I just kept my mouth shut, you know?"