Fifteen years in, though, the American shows are a bit too manicured. The villains seem rehearsed (Jordan Kimball and David Ravitz's rivalry this past season was a joke) and even the love seems coached. The Bachelor machine went and swallowed the drama. Early seasons of the show were a little less produced, down to the camera angles and the designed sets. Remember when Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter canoodled in a bathtub and Sutter very clearly got, erm, excited? I do! That doesn't happen anymore.