Wimpy? Yes. Annoying? Maybe. Dramatic? Yes. In the past several years, the Bachelor shows have infiltrated the international market, and, as of now, one thing seems clear: non-American Bachelor shows are way more dramatic. Last week, The Bachelor: Vietnam made headlines when one woman gave her rose to another contestant. (They did not leave together, but it appears that was the plan.) Before that, Bachelor: Australia birthed a similar couple, two contestants who found love on the show and later debuted a relationship on Instagram. (The veracity of this relationship has been called into question, but the fact remains — it was dramatic as hell!) On The Bachelor: New Zealand, Jordan Mauger flipped a coin to get his final pick, stirring up even more drama than before. The Bachelor: Canada is fairly tame, but it did give us Kevin Wendt and Benoît Beauséjour-Savard, two of Bachelor Nation's central drama turbines.