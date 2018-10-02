This New Series Is If Hermione Granger Ran The World

As Beyoncé famously declared, girls run the world. On Amazon's upcoming show, there's a very specific reason for that: Women are literally magic.
According to Variety, Amazon has ordered The Wheel of Time to series. The upcoming series — which is based on Robert Jordan's bestselling fantasy novels — explores a world in which magic is very real, but only women have control over it. So, basically, imagine a world in which Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) had the chance to be The Chosen One.
The show focuses on Moiraine, a member of mysterious all-women organization Aes Sedai, as she embarks on a quest to find a reincarnated individual who could possibly save humanity.
Of the show, which was ordered to series, executive producer Rafe Judkins shared this statement to Variety:
"[For so] many people, including me, this book series has served as a world to escape to, to lose yourself in, to devour and inhabit completely. And I couldn’t be more honored to be the one finally bringing that world to life on screen, for old fans to lose themselves in all over again and new fans to discover for the very first time."
Women-focused content has done well for Amazon recently: It swept up awards for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, a series about a former housewife's rise through the comedy scene. It's a big shift, as Amazon was previously called out for nixing series with strong women leads. In December of 2016, Amazon came under fire for the cancelation of Good Girls Revolt, a series which tackled workplace sexism in the '60s. Z: The Beginning of Everything, about feminist icon Zelda Fitzgerald, was canceled less than a year later to similar criticism.
So maybe this show is exactly what Amazon — and we — need right now: A series that puts women in a place of power via its very premise.
