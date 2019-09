Amazon Cancels Yet Another Female-Led Series

The show was notable because it made Zelda the star of her own life. In other versions of her story, like Midnight in Paris, she was ancillary to her famous husband. Truth be told, F. Scott Fitzgerald would have been swept into the dustbin of history if wasn't for his wife: He copied passages from her diary for his novels. Christina Ricci spoke to R29 about Zelda's influence through history and she never received her due. "Well, I think because she was a person completely out of place, and I think because she was ahead of her time, it’s taken some time for us as a society to catch up to understanding her," she said.