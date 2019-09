Great Recession Grads: 10 Years Later, 2008 Grads Are Still Feeling It

But have things really gotten that much better? Even as the Class of 2018 enters the best economy the U.S. has seen in a decade , one thing that's been sorely missing are pay raises. Even as the economy booms and the unemployment rate is the lowest in a decade, real wage growth isn't happening (except for those at the very top). The starting salary for Class of 2018 is expected to be just over $50,000 . According to data from the firm Korn Ferry, that number wasn't drastically different for the Class of 2008.