Do you think the last 10 years of your career would have gone differently if you hadn’t graduated when you did?

"I certainly think it would have been very different if I had sought a job straight out of college instead of going to school. I was able to learn a lot in graduate school and really figure out where I wanted to specialize in the music industry. I learned things about jobs that I didn't really know existed coming out of undergrad. I imagine if I had looked for an entry-level position in the music industry — if I had even been able to find one in 2008 — the course of my career would have been very different."