Naomi Campbell Addresses Those Kendall Jenner Comments, Cardi B & Nicki Minaj In One Fell Swoop

Is it time for a new "I don't know her" meme? It might be, after Naomi Campbell's appearance on last night's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.
Appearing to promote her producing and co-hosting duties at the Global Citizen Festival, host Andy Cohen couldn't resist the opportunity to get the iconic supermodel's take on the latest pop culture news. Asked about Nicki Minaj and Cardi B's "altercation" at a New York Fashion Week party, Campbell didn't mince words.
First, she shaded the Fashion Week party itself: "It was called the icons party but there were no icons there," Campbell quipped, causing fellow guest Cuba Gooding Jr. to take a deep breath. Then, she got serious, adding, "I was disappointed, I don't want to see women of color fight. I don't want to see women fight, period."
Minaj and Cardi got into a scuffle at the party, with Cardi accusing the "Barbie Dreams" singer of keeping other artists from working with her and liking questionable tweets about Cardi's newborn baby girl, Kulture.
The two rap powerhouses weren't the only ones to come up in conversation. Asked what she thinks about Kendall Jenner's comments about "other girls" and opting to "cherry pick" her modeling jobs, Campbell deadpans the camera before dropping a no-nonsense "next question."
It wasn't all serious, though. Campbell offered some dating advice and talked about mentoring Cindy Crawford's model daughter, Kaia Gerber.
Watch the full video of Campbell discussing Minaj and Cardi below.
